ROWLEY — Rowley Public Library presents “Island Lore: Shipwrecks, Mayhem, Lighthouses and Photography off the New England Coast” on Thursday at 7 p.m.
The lecture focuses on the New England coast from Massachusetts to Maine, exploring some of the many stories associated with the area.
While speaking about Thacher Island, the Isles of Shoals and Boon Island, photographer Bruce Magnuson will interweave tales from these locales with photographs from trips to these islands.
Two ways to attend: Watch at the library or sign up to watch from home at www.rowleylibrary.org/calendar (the Zoom link will be emailed).
For more information, go to www.rowleylibrary.org/calendar, or call 978-948-2850. The library is at 141 Main St.
