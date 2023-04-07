ROWLEY — Rowley Public Library invites people to manage eco-anxiety and lessen their impact on the planet with easy-to-implement, sustainable living tips for busy families.
“Going Zero Waste As a Family” takes places Wednesday at 7 p.m. on Zoom.
Sarah Robertson-Barnes, founder of the “Sustainable in the Suburbs” blog, is a freelance writer, educator and consultant.
She lives with her husband, two children and rescue dog outside Toronto, Ontario. “Sustainable in the Suburbs” is a resource for living a low-waste lifestyle with children in a culture of convenience.
Registration is required for this online program. To sign up to watch from home, visit the library website at www.rowleylibrary.org/calendar. An email with the Zoom link will be sent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.