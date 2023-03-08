ROWLEY — Those interested in researching their family's history are invited to visit the Rowley Public Library today (Wednesday), from 5 to 7 p.m., to check out its Genealogy Club inside the local history room. Club members make use of the library’s resources, share ideas, and make progress on family stories. No experience necessary. No expert on hand, but those who have been working on this for a while will help novices.
The club meets the second Wednesday of each month. Help is also available virtually. Puzzles can be sent to history@rowleylibrary.org.
Databases are also available. HeritageQuest Online can be accessed from home with a Rowley library card, and Ancestry.com is available in the Rowley library.
For more information, check our web site at www.rowleylibrary.org, or call (978) 948-2850.
