ROWLEY – Health officials in Rowley notified the state Department of Public Health this week that the town recorded its first two positive cases of COVID-19.
According to a press release from the Rowley Health Department, "The infected persons are in isolation at home, and the Rowley Public Health Nurse will be in contact with the persons daily until it is determined that the person no longer needs to be isolated."
Because of health information privacy regulations, the department said it can't release information about the individuals' identities, location, or the circumstances surrounding their contraction of the virus.
The Health Department will publicly share the number of presumed positive cases in our community as soon as the Massachusetts Department of Public Health updates information.
"With increased testing occurring, we anticipate that there will be more positive cases of COVID-19," the Health Department said. "We are following all of the reporting protocols that are in place at the State level as we continue to work hard to keep Rowley residents safe."
For up-to-date information regarding COVID19, visit the DPH web site at www.mass.gov/2019coronavirus.
Additional guidance is available from the CDC at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov.
