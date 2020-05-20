ROWLEY — Town officials are recommending residents use absentee ballots and also consider write-in candidates ahead of the election June 16.
On the ballot, there are several empty slots where candidates were unable to collect enough signatures due to social distancing, so the town is encouraging write-ins, according to Town Clerk Susan Hazen. There are no contested races.
Incumbents Joseph Perry of 7 Bennett Hill Road and Robert Snow of 7 Saunders Lane are running for three-year selectman seats.
Perry also seeks a five-year term with the Rowley Housing Authority.
Donald Thurston of 237 Main St. is running for a three-year seat on the Board of Assessors.
Bryan DiPersia of 500 Wethersfield St. is running to return to a three-year seat on the Municipal Light Board.
Incumbent Mark Emery of 5 Burke Ave. is running for a three-year seat on the Municipal Water Board.
Kathryn Olmsted of 51 Plantation Drive is running for a three-year seat on the Cemetery Commission.
Incumbent Ronald Kneeland of 61 Wethersfield St. is seeking a three-year seat on the Shellfish Commission.
There are three openings for three-year terms with the Trustees for the Public Library. Janet Peabody, of 41 Bradford St., is running for one of those slots. The other two would have to be write-ins.
Caitlin Hunter of 5 Palis Drive Salisbury is running for the three-year Salisbury member seat on the Triton Regional School Committee.
Norman Hamond is a running a write-in campaign for the three-year Newbury member seat on the School Committee.
Other openings, which will require write-in candidates, include a five-year term on the Planning Board, a one-year unexpired term on the Municipal Light Board and a three-year term as the Rowley member on the School Committee.
Absentee ballot applications recently went out in the Council on Aging Newsletter and the Municipal Light bill. They are also available at www.mass.gov or www.townofrowley.net. Polling place information and protocol will be released closer to the election.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.