ROWLEY – The Board of Selectmen has postponed the rescheduled the annual town election from May 12 to June 16 due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
Town officials are recommending residents use absentee ballots because everyone qualifies for one under state regulations that were relaxed during the pandemic.
Town Clerk Susan Hazen said all registered voters are eligible to vote by mail via an absentee ballot and she urged Rowley voters to take advantage of this option for their own safety and for that of the town's election workers.
There will not be any in-person early voting at Town Hall because it is closed to the public during the health emergency.
Residents will be able to vote in person on election day, but Hazen said plans are still in progress regarding specific safety precautions for the polls in keeping with current social distancing guidelines.
She said voters should anticipate lines – outside in the weather – for voters who do want to vote in person during this health emergency.
To download an absentee ballot application, go to Mass.gov/Absentee Ballot Applications or www.Townofrowley.net/Government/Town Clerk/Election & Voter Information.
Town officials also rescheduled the annual Town Meeting for June 22.
