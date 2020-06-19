ROWLEY — The location of the annual town meeting and the special town meeting on Monday has been moved from the Pine Grove School to the Triton Regional High School Auditorium at 112 Elm St., Byfield, according to town officials.
During a public meeting on June 8, the Board of Selectmen voted to change the location because a larger venue was needed to adhere to state guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The town meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. Attendees are required to wear a face covering or mask. Seats will be marked to help maintain social distancing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.