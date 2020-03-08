Rowley Town Notebook: Eagle Scout to be recognized at selectmen meeting

The newest Eagle Scout honoree will be recognized by the Rowley Board of Selectmen at its meeting tonight at 7 at Town Hall.
Connor Perley, who is a senior at Ipswich High School, started as a Cub Scout and joined Boy Scouts when he was 10 years old.
For his Eagle Scout project, Perley built a bridge across a stream and vernal pool on the Bay Circuit Trail in Ipswich. According to Scoutmaster George Pacenka, Perley is the 70th boy to earn Eagle Scout with Rowley Troop 15.
¢¢¢
Budget discussions for town departments continue at the selectmen meeting tonight, including for the Police and Fire departments as well as the treasurer/collector budget and the Rowley Emergency Management Agency budget.
¢¢¢
Want to learn more about reading food labels?
Join dietician Leigh Hartwell for a free nutrition discussion, “What Food Labels Tell You,” today at 11 a.m. at the Council on Aging.
Hartwell will provide a better understanding of terms such as organic, non-GMO, vegan, grass-fed and more.
¢¢¢
The Volunteer of the Month at the Rowley Council on Aging is Joan Petersen.
Petersen has helped out at the council for years and also has served as the town moderator for several years.
¢¢¢
Nomination papers for the annual town election May 12 are now available at the town clerk’s office.
The last day to take out papers is at noon on March 19 and the last day to submit nomination papers is March 23. There are 14 positions open in town government, including seats on the Board of Selectmen, Board of Assessors, Planning Board, Housing Authority, Cemetery Commission, Light Commission, Water Commission, Library Board and School Committee.
For details, contact or visit Town Clerk Susan Hazen at townclerk@townofrowley.net.
¢¢¢
Registration is now open for kindergarten classes at Pine Grove School for the 2020/21 school year.
Children must be 5 years old by August 31, 2020 ,to register. For details, visit: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfMahRkpzaZEeOelaImGB8QnEPD5i0vtAI047SNlpIsDYqctA/viewform
¢¢¢
The Triton Regional School Committee meeting will be held Wednesday at 7 p.m.
¢¢¢
Triton Regional High School is looking for volunteers to help with the Winter Percussion & Guard Show, which will be held Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. at Triton. Help is needed with the concession stand, admissions, show floor management and more.
Contact Deb Mariniello at dmariniello@me.com for more info.
Michelle Pelletier Marshall reports on the town of Rowley for The Daily News. She can be reached at marshallsinmass@comcast.net.
