Rowley Town Notebook: Town offices closed in Rowley

In the effort to contain the spread of coronavirus, Rowley town offices closed last week to the public until further notice.
Those needing to do business with any office are asked to call or email the specific office. A list of phone numbers and email addresses can be found at www.townofrowley.net/pdf/Phone%20List%2011.27.19.pdf.
Additionally, a dropbox is available at the side entrance of Town Hall for payments or other paper correspondence.
¢¢¢
Triton Regional School District Superintendent Brian Forget announced last week that as of March 19, most district employees would be working remotely as students have been given three weeks off to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
“All employees, however, remain active and accessible to families, students and the public,” Forget said, adding that while out of school, students have been provided with specific information and materials in relation to academic and enrichment experiences.
Forget noted that the website, www.tritonschools.org/#tab-id-2, will continue to be the hub for all districtwide closure information.
¢¢¢
The date for the annual Town Meeting has been moved from May 4 to May 26 at 7 p.m. at Pine Grove School. The annual town election will remain as was previously scheduled on May 12 from noon to 8 p.m. at St. Mary’s Hall.
There are more than a dozen positions open in town government, including seats on the Board of Selectmen, Planning Board, Light and Cemetery commissions, School Committee and more.
More information can be obtained from the town clerk at 978-948-2081 or townclerk@townofrowley.net.
¢¢¢
Due to the coronavirus threat, Rowley Public Library is closed and scheduled events canceled, with a reopening date pending.
But the Friends of the Rowley Public Library recently announced a new water filling station at the library.
“This would not have been possible without a generous grant from the Institution for Savings Charitable Foundation, and the Friends board voting to contribute the balance of the cost,” the Friends said in the library’s March newsletter as they also thanked Friends members for their support and fundraising efforts.
¢¢¢
As of March 16, all programs, events and activities at the Rowley Council on Aging are canceled.
The weekly grocery shopping on Wednesday and the NEED driving services for scheduled and necessary medical appointments will continue until further notice. Senior center staff will be available to answer questions by phone(978-948-7637) during regular business hours.
Michelle Pelletier Marshall reports on the town of Rowley for The Daily News. She can be reached at marshallsinmass@comcast.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.