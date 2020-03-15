Along with other North Shore schools, the Triton Regional School district has closed all schools through Sunday, March 29, in an effort to reduce the risk of exposure to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the school community.
Triton’s Superintendent Brian Forget explained that while the schools are not equipped for virtual learning, the administration and teachers are reviewing their capacity to keep students engaged with learning during the two-week closure. “While we cannot replicate these school days, our goal and intent will be to minimize the impacts of this closure,” he said in an email to parents. “Thank you for your patience and cooperation as we navigate this complex, evolvingsituation….we will be very busy in the coming days making further decisions and clarifications, and will be in touch with further details and updates for you all next week.”
Rowley’s Board of Health Chairman Charles Costello and Frank Marchegiani, health director, will provide an update on the coronavirus to selectmen at their regular board meeting on Monday, March 16 at 7 p.m. at town hall. Also at that meeting, town departments, including the water department, highway department and Board of Assessors, will present their budgets for the new fiscal year.
The next selection for the Rowley Public Library Book Club is The Wildlands by Abbi Geni. The club is expected to meet (the library has announced that all events are tentative at this time) on Thursday, April 2 at 6:30 p.m. at the library to discuss this environmental thriller.
Due to the coronavirus, a state of emergency was declared in Massachusetts on March 10, and Gov. Charlie Baker issued an order banning most gatherings of over 250 people as of March 13. With this, many local activities and programs are canceled so best to call before heading out to attend any event. Read more about coronovirus in Massachusetts here: https://www.mass.gov/resource/information-on-the-outbreak-of-coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19.
If you’ve started your spring cleaning already, it might be time to reserve your table for the annual senior center Craft, Yard & Bake Sale, which will take place on Saturday, May 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Council on Aging at 39 Central Street. Tables are available for $15. Contact Sylvia Wood at 978-948-2679, Diane McMahon at 978-948-5054 or Shirley Wells at 978-994-5540 for details.
Michelle Pelletier Marshall reports on the town of Rowley for The Daily News. She can be reached at marshallsinmass@comcast.net.
