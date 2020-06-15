ROWLEY – Rowley voters can vote in person Tuesday, June 16, although they won't find any contested races on their town ballot.
Voting takes place from noon to 8 p.m. at St. Mary’s Hall on Main Street.
Town Clerk Susan Hazen said masks will be required as well as social distancing to prevent the possible spread of the coronavirus. To accommodate social distancing, there will only be six regular voting booths and one handicap-accessible booth set up.
Voters will not be allowed to wait or loiter inside the building. Those waiting to vote will wait outside the building at six-foot intervals.
Hazen said pens will not be provided at the booths, so voters are encouraged to use their own pens. If necessary, poll workers can provide a pen and will sanitize it after use.
The town ballot will include the following candidates:
Incumbent Selectmen Joseph Perry and Robert Snow are both seeking reelection to three-year terms; Donald W. Thurston is seeking reelection to a three-year term on the Board of Assessors; Joseph Perry is seeking reelection to a five-year term on the Housing Authority; and Bryan Dipersia is seeking reelection to a three-year term on the Municipal Light Board.
Also: Mark Emery is running for reelection to a three-year term on the Municipal Water Board; Kathryn Olmsted seeks reelection to a three-year term on the town's Cemetery Commission; Ronald Kneeland seeks reelection to a three-year term on the Shellfish Commission; and Janet Peabody seeks reelection to a three-year term on the Trustees for the Public Library.
Caitlin Hunter of Salisbury will be on the ballot seeking election to a three-year term as Salisbury's representative on the Triton Region School Committee.
There are several seats that do not have candidates on the ballot, including: a one-year unexpired term on the Light Board; five-year term on the Planning Board; three positions for three years each as library trustees; a three-year term as the Newbury member and a three-year term as Rowley member on the Triton Regional School Committee.
