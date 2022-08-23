ROWLEY — The Rowley Water Department reports that customers should expect discolored water due to impacts on the system resulting from efforts to fight an ongoing brush fire in Georgetown.
Firefighters are drawing water from fire hydrants in Rowley to support their efforts to extinguish the brush fire that has been burning since Thursday. As a result, the high pressure running through the water system has resulted in the displacement of naturally occurring sediment in underground pipes which causes water discoloration.
The water is safe to drink, but residents should be mindful of the possible discoloration when doing laundry.
The Rowley Water Department is working to flush parts of the system in order to stop the discoloration, but residents should expect some discoloration to continue while firefighting efforts are ongoing.
