ROWLEY — The Rowley Water Department announces that mandatory water use restrictions are now in effect.
Non-essential Water use is prohibited between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. seven days a week until further notice. Examples of non-essential water use include, car washing, lawn sprinklers, pool filling, etc. Essential water use examples are livestock, farming, and household use.
These restrictions are in accordance with the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection regulations after Park River Streamflow fell below 20 cubic feet per second for three consecutive days.
The Rowley Water Department utilizes emergency restrictions or bans on non-essential water use to reduce water consumption by residents as the department measures water supply and demand.
Varying levels of restriction still allow for outdoor use, though it is limited to times when demand on the system is less significant.
Staff will continue to monitor daily water usage and Parker River water levels, and make changes to the restrictions as appropriate.
