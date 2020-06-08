ROWLEY — The Rowley Water Department announced this week it was putting mandatory water use restrictions in effect.
Non-essential water use is prohibited between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily until further notice, according to a press release from the department. Examples of non-essential water use include car washing, lawn sprinklers, and filling pools. Essential household water use, as well as water use for farming and livestock is not restricted.
This decision was made in accordance with Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection regulations after the Parker River flow fell below six cubic feet per second for three consecutive days.
The Rowley Water Department uses emergency restrictions or bans on non-essential water use to reduce water consumption by residents as the department measures water supply and demand.
Varying levels of restriction still allow for outdoor use, though it is limited to times when demand on the system is less significant.
Staff will continue to monitor daily water usage and Parker River water levels, and make changes to the restrictions as appropriate, the release said.
