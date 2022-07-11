ROWLEY — The town’s Water Department begins work on a water main project on Dodge Road on Monday.
The project involves the installation of a new water main from Haverhill Street to the intersection of Dodge and Daniels roads, according to a press release.
A replacement water main will also be installed at both ends of Emily Lane at the Dodge Road and Daniels Road intersections.
Contractor N. Granese and Sons. Inc. of Salem is expected to work Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through mid- to late October.
Although roads will not be closed during construction, motorists may expect delays in the area while Rowley police provide traffic control during work hours.
Dodge Road, Daniels Road and Emily Lane residents, as well as emergency vehicles, will have full access to the roads during construction.
The water main project is expected to extend the local water supply in anticipation of future growth, as well as connect to new fire hydrants that will be installed.
Minimal water service interruption is expected and the Water Department will notify homeowners in advance if any scheduled outages are to occur.
Residents with questions are asked to call the Water Department office at 978-948-2640 or the water superintendent’s office at 978-989-2735.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
