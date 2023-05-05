ROWLEY — The Water Department announced that the department will flush hydrants this month.
Beginning May 16, the Water Department will be conducting hydrant flushing on dead-end streets every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Residents may experience low or no water pressure during flushing. The water pressure should be restored when flushing is finished in that area, though residents may also notice that the water may have some discoloration or a change in water clarity, according to the department. This is due to the removal of sediment from the underground pipes during the flushing.
If tap water is used during flushing, it could appear discolored and contain naturally occurring sediment. If you encounter discolored water, shut the water off and wait several minutes.
After waiting, check the clarity by running cold water for a few minutes allowing new water to work its way into your pipes. If the water is clear, it’s OK to use.
If not, wait a few more minutes and check again. In some cases, there may be slight discoloration for a few hours. The discoloration only affects the appearance of the water; it does not affect the taste or water quality.
The water may also have a milky appearance. This is due to tiny air bubbles and will dissipate out and is not harmful.
Avoid washing laundry during scheduled flushing times. Wait until the water runs clear at the tap, then wash a load of dark clothes first. Hot water tanks can hold discolored water for some time after the cold water runs clear, the department said.
If pressure or volume seems low, check your faucet screens for trapped particles. There may be a temporary drop in water pressure.
Flush hot water tanks by running the hot water tap for a few minutes after the cold water clears.
You may notice a more pronounced chlorine taste or odor in the water during springtime flushing. This is because free chlorine has a more noticeable chlorine taste and odor. This will dissipate when water is left in an open container in the refrigerator.
Allowing water to sit in a glass for a moment will also take care of air bubbles that are stirred up during flushing and cause the milky appearance, the department said.
Delay washing laundry until your water clears. Do not use bleach to remove stains in your laundry. Bleach will set stains caused by iron in the water.
Flushing is anticipated to conclude June 13.
For more information, call Rowley Water at 978-948-2640 or visit the department's website.
