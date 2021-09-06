Rowley welcomes first full-time female police officer

ROWLEY — Starting late last month, the town’s first full-time female police officer began patrolling the street during the midnight hours, the culmination of a longtime dream for Carolyn Lynch.
Lynch was sworn in Aug. 23 and worked her first shift the next day.
During a phone interview shortly after one of those midnight shifts, the 25-year-old Lynch said she was excited to serve and protect Rowley residents while at her “favorite” place to work.
“Everybody has been very supportive,” Lynch said.
Police Chief Scott Dumas said while the department has had “very fine female officers,” Lynch was the first to be appointed full time.
She joined the department in July 2019 as a reserve officer after graduating from a reserve police academy. In January, she will take an extended leave from the Police Department to attend the academy.
Dumas went on to describe her as “soft spoken but not shy” with a “great disposition.”
“Carolyn has an affinity for our older population, volunteering to be a liaison officer with our Council on Aging. We are very pleased to have her serving the town of Rowley as I am sure people will agree as they start to see more of her,” Dumas said.
Lynch serves as a Reservist with the U.S. Marine Corps and has a bachelor’s degree from Curry College.
Lynch said she did not know she was the department’s first full-time female police officer until someone alerted her.
“That was news to me and very important to me,” Lynch said.
Asked if she has been in contact with other female police officers around the region, Lynch said her best friend, Kelly Phelan, is an Ipswich police officer and like her had wanted to be one for years.
“We’ve been on this journey forever,” Lynch said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.