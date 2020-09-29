GROVELAND — A 27-year-old Rowley woman was killed when the sport utility vehicle she was driving hit a parked car on School Street just before 11 p.m. Monday, state police said.
Police identified the victim as Alyson Spence. She was unconscious and taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where she later died from her injuries, police said.
Two young children properly fastened in the back seat escaped injury, police said.
Police said no information is available yet on what caused the crash.
A preliminary investigation indicates the 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling north on School Street about 10:48 p.m. when the crash happened, according to state police spokesman Dave Procopio.
The Trailblazer crossed over into the southbound lane and struck a parked 2016 Lincoln MKZ near 115 School St., according to Procopio. The car was parked in an on-street parking area and unoccupied at the time of the crash, he said.
Police praised Spence for properly buckling up the two children, avoiding injury.
"The children thankfully were not injured, which is testimony to the necessity of properly using child seat restraints, as this woman did," Procopio said in a prepared statement.
The children were given to family members at the crash scene, officials said.
The crash remains under investigation by state and local police.
