ROWLEY — First Congregational Church of Rowley is holding a café and book sale, Saturday, Feb. 4, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. The church is located at 175 Main St. (Rte. 1A) in Rowley. During the event, the Bookworm Café will be selling gently used books as well as coffee, tea, hot chocolate, muffins and baked goods. At lunch time there will be chili, corn chowder and French onion soup.
Throughout the morning and afternoon, local authors will be sharing their work and conducting informal sessions that will appeal to all ages. Wildlife photographer Katherine Davis will hold a children’s corner where she will share her photos and stories about the animals that would appeal to all ages. At 11 a.m. award-winning author Connie Johnson Hambley will give a talk about the writing process, with tips on getting started, insights into the writing and publishing process and local writing resources. At noon, author Dennis Dononghue will share about his memoir and his life as a writer.
First Church Rowley has identified a need for better connection among residents of Rowley and surrounding towns. This one of several events aimed at fostering such connection. There will also be a free monthly Coffee Café, beginning Wednesday, Feb. 22, and continuing forward on the last Wednesday of each month between 8:30 and 10:30 a.m., where people are welcome to drop in for a hot drink and baked goods.
For additional information contact firstchurchrowley@gmail.com.
