ROWLEY - The Glen Street Bridge abruptly closed Thursday night after officials deemed the structure "unsafe." As a result, Glen Street, from Route 1 to Hillside Street, was closed to all traffic save for residents until repairs are made.
Officials have yet to announce when repairs will begin but said it could be as "as early as next week."
More information will be shared as it becomes available. Those with questions should contact the Rowley Highway Department at 978-948-2441.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.