ROWLEY — For more than 30 years, Doug Morris — owner and operator of Old Town Bread Co. — has been kneading dough and baking for customers all over the North Shore. But on March 31, Morris will shut the ovens off for good.
Morris, 57, said the pandemic has taken its toll on him and his business, getting to the point where it is time to close up shop.
“It’s time for me to venture into something else,” Morris said late last week.
Morris has been baking for more than 40 years, starting with his time at Whittier Tech, where he graduated in 1982. Morris did his work study at Alden Merrill in Newburyport while at Whittier before working at Chippers Bakery in Ipswich for several years.
He opened Old Town Bread through Tendercrop Farm in Newbury in 1989 before moving his business to its current location several years later — in what was John’s Market.
It's there, next to the Rowley post office, where Morris has been sending the smell of fresh pastries and cinnamon rolls into the air for nearly 28 years.
Morris has been baking scones, bread and other favorites for everything from birthdays to graduations to holidays for his loyal customers. With Old Town’s impending closure, he said all those memories weigh heavily on his mind.
“It’s been a little emotional,” Morris said. “I’ve been friends with so many of my customers.”
Ellen Kallman of Ipswich and her family have been customers of Old Town for more than 20 years.
“There’s going to be a void,” Kallman said.
“He has a relationship with lots of customers. He didn’t just bake them goods,” she said, adding that a personal connection with and a business such as Old Town is something a customer just doesn’t find with a chain bakery.
Elizabeth “Libby” Marshall, formerly of Rowley, was a longtime customer of Old Town Bread along with her late mother, Daisy, who developed Alzheimer's later in life.
“I’m very thankful for how kind he was to my mom,” Marshall said. “He was very kind, very patient.”
In addition to his kindness to customers, Marshall and Kallman said Morris did a lot for the community behind the scenes, including his work with local food pantries.
“I think it’s huge that he does a lot of charity work,” said Elizabeth Coughlan of Rowley. Morris has used tips from most of the past year to pay for the bread he makes for food pantries.
Morris said the people are what he will miss the most.
“There are parents that I knew when I opened up here, then I’ve known the next generation down,” he said. “I’ve known the kids and the grandkids, and some of the grandkids have grown up and had kids.”
Morris is not sure what the future holds for him, but he said he would love to do something with his passion for baking and gardening.
While his customers will miss Morris and Old Town Bread, Marshall joked that her scale may not.
“I’m going to lose weight, I’ll tell you,” Marshall said.
