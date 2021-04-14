SALISBURY — The three candidates running for a pair of seats on the Board of Selectmen made their cases at the local cable access station and one of them came out swinging.
Selectmen Donna Abdulla and Charles “Chuck” Takesian Jr. are running for their second and third three-year terms, respectively, with local auto shop owner Robert Roy Jr. challenging them for a seat on the board.
The three candidates gave three-minute statements to be broadcast by Salisbury Community Television & Media Center. The statements began airing last weekend and can be found at www.sctvmc.org.
Roy, 50, wasted no time in establishing his outsider status by taking a run at Town Manager Neil Harrington, who is a Salem resident, during his videotaped statement.
“For the last 27 years, we have allowed the town to be run and represented by individuals living outside of this great community,” Roy said. “It is long overdue that the residents of Salisbury take back their town and their voice.”
Roy said residency should be required of anyone elected to public office or hired as the town manager.
“I have personally dealt with the incompetence and unprofessionalism of Town Manager Harrington and others working at Town Hall,” Roy said. “Unfortunately, unreturned phone calls, jumping through hoops when obtaining licenses, and other approvals and ineffective management are the norm in Salisbury.”
Roy also took aim at the Bridge Road water main project, which has caused construction-related headaches on Route 1.
“This project has been overseen by the DPW and has been left for months now in a condition that is unacceptable and inexcusable,” Roy said. “As taxpayers, we pay for the roads and their maintenance. We shouldn’t have to pay for car repairs, too.”
Abdulla, 66, said the extensive construction taking place in town is part of progress.
“This is a short-term inconvenience with long-term benefits,” Abdulla said.
She said an increase in home values and residential growth in town “only tells us that we are doing something right.”
“Even with three Town Meeting-approved (Proposition 2½) overrides, we have maintained one of the lowest tax rates in Essex County,” Abdulla said.
Abdulla also said she was proud of her role in overseeing the Lafayette Road sewer project and touted the welcome center and comfort station now under construction at Salisbury Beach.
“The center will become the anchor for development, increased visitation, and the catalyst for the expansion of the all-too-short season for commercial businesses throughout Salisbury,” Abdulla said.
Roy said the welcome center primarily benefits Salisbury Beach businesses such as Lee’s Seafood at Joe’s Playland, where Abdulla is the manager.
“My taxes have nearly doubled in the last 10 years and for what?” Roy said. “To build public restrooms so that a certain selectwoman and Salisbury Beach business owner doesn’t have to maintain bathrooms of her own?”
Takesian, 68, pointed to the new Salisbury Public Library and police headquarters on Beach Road, completion of the Seaside Boardwalk, and reconstruction of the town green as some of the major projects completed under his watch as selectman.
Takesian said he is happy to see continued improvement of the town’s finances.
“These things do not happen by themselves, nor are they the work of one individual,” he said. “It takes a team. I am proud to have been a member of that team. But there is much more ahead of us.”
Takesian promised to continue to be a voice for everyone if reelected next month.
“There is always a need to address our infrastructure, drainage, roads and buildings,” he said. “I take the job of selectman very seriously and I am always looking for ways to improve services to the town while keeping our tax rate low.”
The town election is May 11.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
