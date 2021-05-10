Roy wants to bring 'fresh ideas' to Salisbury board

SALISBURY — Auto shop owner Robert E. Roy Jr. believes he can bring some “fresh blood” with a loud voice to the Board of Selectmen.
Roy came to Salisbury from Kingston, New Hampshire, 20 years ago and is probably best known for his political signs. Roy, 50, had plenty of people talking after he posted signs supporting then-President Donald Trump and trashing his eventual successor, Joe Biden.
In his run for selectman, Roy said “getting rid” of Town Manager Neil Harrington was his initial motivation.
“I have issues with Neil and so do a lot of people,” Roy said. “But I would also like to have complete trash pickup. We don’t need three trash companies, we need one.”
Roy added that his focus has recently shifted to the planned 6 Forest Road smart growth condominium complex, which he said is a symptom of bigger problems in town.
“We are overdeveloping,” Roy said. “The people of Salisbury are not interested in large condominium or apartment complexes. This is a town with single-family homes. If you look at that street, that definitely doesn’t belong there.”
The town is growing “way too fast,” Roy said.
“If we keep going this way, we’re going to be talking about building a new high school,” he said.
Roy is also not a fan of the $5.2 million Salisbury Beach welcome center and comfort station now under construction.
“If we have money for that, then why don’t we have money for trash?” Roy said. “Our taxes go up every year. For us to do our own trash would cost less than $1 million a year. We are getting more than that every year in new taxes. So, why aren’t we getting something for our money?”
Roy is an advocate for a split tax rate where business owners would pay more than residential property owners.
“I think it is time that we make the commercial people pay a bit more,” Roy said. “I don’t see how that won’t bring it any more tax money because if your commercial rate is slightly higher than the residential, that’s not going to stop a company from moving into town. This is a great town to do business in. I have been very successful in town. It seems like the only businesses coming to town these days are pot businesses.”
The recent condition of Bridge Road is another issue Roy said he plans to tackle if elected.
“Bridge Road is horrible,” he said. “Let’s get to the bottom of this.”
Roy also said he would like to see that department heads such as the town manager, and the police and fire chiefs, live within a 10-mile radius of Salisbury.
“It would be nice if they lived in town,” Roy said.
The election Tuesday will mark the first time Roy’s name has been on a ballot.
“I think I’m going to show that an average person can go in there and run this town,” Roy said. “You don’t have to be a 40-year politician like Chuck, and Donna has been there for one term. A board of selectmen should be made up of people who are one or two termers, and you bring in some fresh ideas and some fresh blood.”
He believes a fresh perspective can do a lot of good for Salisbury.
“If we go through where all of our taxes are going and we do a review, I think we’re going to find a lot of fat that we can turn into trash,” Roy said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
ROBERT E. ROY JR.
49 Main St., age 50
Owner of Rob Roy Auto Sales and Service
No prior government experience
