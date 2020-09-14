SEABROOK — Federal energy regulatory authorities' decision to uphold the Seabrook nuclear plant's concrete monitoring program is now public.
The Nuclear Regulatory Commission's Atomic Safety and Licensing Board made its ruling Aug. 21, but kept it private to give the parties involved time to review the 207-page document and propose any redactions.
The board’s decision was originally supposed to be issued within 90 days of a Sept. 24, 2019, hearing in Newburyport about concrete degradation at the power plant, but it was extended multiple times. During the hearing, Amesbury nonprofit C-10 called for the revocation of the plant’s license renewal.
Concrete degradation was discovered at the plant in 2010. It results from an alkali-silica reaction, or ASR, a chemical process that causes small cracks.
The Atomic Safety and Licensing Board’s order directs NextEra to monitor certain devices measuring concrete expansion every six months, rather than starting in 2025 and every 10 years after that.
The ruling also states that if stress analyses show degradation-related expansion and other forces will exceed the strength of rebar in the concrete, NextEra must monitor the affected rebar to ensure it has not yielded or failed, or detect such failure if it has already occurred.
If the degradation-related expansion rate in any area of a “seismic Category I” structure significantly exceeds a certain limit, NextEra will evaluate whether to implement more frequent monitoring. Additionally, each concrete core extracted from Seabrook must undergo a detailed microscopic evaluation to detect degradation-related features.
After the ruling was first announced in August, Peter Robbins, director of nuclear communications for NextEra, said the company is pleased that the Atomic Safety and Licensing Board ruled in favor of Seabrook.
In a statement, Robbins called NextEra's concrete monitoring and management programs “comprehensive and effective” and said the company will continue to review the board’s decision and will determine its next steps.
“Nothing is more important than the safety of employees and the public, and our robust ASR program is part of that commitment to safety,” he said. “Public dialogue is an ongoing component of the NRC’s regulatory process, and we appreciate having had the opportunity to share the scientific basis of our testing and monitoring programs with the ASLB.”
To view the Atomic Safety and Licensing Board ruling, visit www.nrc.gov/docs/ML2025/ML20254A339.pdf.
Staff writer Jack Shea can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.