Michael Wilson received an early spring surprise on Wednesday that was no April Fool's joke.
Wilson, 28, was scheduled to begin his a Run Across America to benefit Lucy's Love Bus, as well as its California-based sister organization, MaxLove Project on Thursday, April 1. But the Newburyport native said his plans changed abruptly on March 31 when his girlfriend, Pauline November was involved in what became a fiery auto accident in Santa Monica, California.
"Apparently the two cars ahead of her stopped short," Wilson said from the West Coast on Friday. "The front of her car was totaled and the police officer asked her to turn it back on to see if she could back up and get it out of the road. But it started to spark up when she turned it on and it went up in flames."
He said that November is fine but the car and all of his running gear were a total loss.
"My jogging stroller, my shoes, maps, satellite communicator, they were all in the car," Wilson said.
But the Run Across America continues. Pauline's brother, Adam November started a GoFundMe page, which raised more than its $5,500 goal in less than 24 hours and new running equipment is already on the way to Santa Monica
"There are a lot of mixed emotions in all this right now," Wilson said. "Hopefully I can start back up around Tuesday or Wednesday."
He said he is still planning to return to the Newburyport waterfront over the summer.
"I'm trying to stay optimistic about this," Wilson said. "It is just amazing how quickly all these people came together to help. People are still reaching out to me and it has been really nice."
