NEWBURYPORT — The third annual Love Local event for Runway for Recovery takes place Thursday, May 18, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Inn Street in Newburyport.
Love Local is a night to love on those impacted by breast cancer and support the local businesses that we as a community adore. Local community members, Alissa Christie and Shauna Epstein, will talk about their personal connections with breast cancer.
When the volunteers of Love Local went to local businesses to ask for their involvement, everyone was eager to get involved. Restaurants in the area will be serving special drinks or appetizers, and stores will be staying open late so attendees can shop around during and after the event, all giving a percentage of proceeds back to Runway, according to organizers.
Runway for Recovery is a non-profit that provides families with a continuum of support along their journey with breast cancer. It creates community by hosting events and providing services that create joy and inspire hope. With shared understanding Runway for Recovery celebrate survivors, honor legacies and fund families.
Tickets can be obtained here: runwayforrecovery.org/events/#Love-Local
