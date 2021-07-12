NEWBURYPORT – When a mother dies of breast cancer, survivors are often left asking, “What happens next?” The same question has been on the mind of Runway for Recovery founder Olivia Boger for the 15 years she has overseen the local organization.
Using proceeds from its annual runway fashion shows, 12 so far, the Inn Street-based nonprofit has raised more than $1.3 million to help families who have lost a mother, or even a father, to breast cancer.
And despite being held virtually due to the global pandemic, 2020’s fashion show drew an audience of 1,300 and raised more than $300,000, making it Runway for Recovery’s most successful. The organization’s next runway show is scheduled for Oct. 22 at the Westin hotel in Boston’s Seaport District.
The models for these shows are breast cancer survivors and others walking in memory or celebration of a lost loved one.
In 2020-21, Runway for Recovery distributed $250,000 in grants ranging from $10,000 to $30,000, according to Boger.
Those grants helped fund extracurricular activities, tutoring, groceries, summer camp, counseling, child care and house-cleaning services for families with children who have lost a parent to breast cancer. During the past year, Runway for Recovery social workers and volunteers spent more than 400 hours providing families with support and pro-bono services.
With the nonprofit raising hundreds of thousands of dollars each year, the biggest challenge facing Runway for Recovery is finding those in need.
“We really are looking for families to fund,” Boger said.
Most of their clients are found through word of mouth but there is also coordination between area resources, including community centers, hospices, churches and the YWCA.
“Those places are so plugged in to local communities,” said Lauren Mahoney of Runway for Recovery.
Boger said she started the organization about 15 years ago as a way to honor her mother, who died in 2001. During her mother’s 10-year illness, little was said to Boger and her siblings about how serious the situation had become.
Six years after her mother’s death, Boger decided to begin Runway for Recovery as a one-time fundraiser to help families receive the kind of support her mother had given her as a child despite her terminal illness.
“I thought it was going to be a one-year thing,” Boger said.
But buoyed by the overwhelming success of the first runway event, Boger decided to keep it going — calling it a “one-year soul project” to her full-time career.
“It’s my life’s work but it’s really the work of hundreds of people,” Boger said, referring to volunteers and models.
Runway’s Family Grants Program is now open. Qualified families must be U.S. residents and the immediate family member of someone who died from breast cancer and/or the caregiver for a child who lost a parent to breast cancer.
Friends, colleagues, medical professionals, teachers and others are also encouraged to apply on behalf of a family in need.
For more information about Runway for Recovery, visit: runwayforrecovery.org.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter@drogers41008.
