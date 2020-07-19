Ryan Turner named NCS music director

NEWBURYPORT – The Newburyport Choral Society has named Haverhill resident Ryan Turner music director beginning with the 2020-2021 music season.
“Ryan Turner brings a wealth of experience to lead NCS into the future,” said NCS President Mary Ann Lachat in a press release. “He will definitely strengthen our musical presence in the community, as well as our reach throughout the North Shore, the Merrimack Valley, and southern New Hampshire.”
Widely regarded as a passionate and expressive vocal and orchestral conductor, Turner is also an accomplished tenor soloist and music educator. He is also the artistic director of Emmanuel Music in Boston, and is on the voice and early music faculty at the Longy School of Music of Bard College in Cambridge.
Turner's choral repertoire encompasses the complete masterworks of Bach, and major works by Stravinsky, Mozart, and Handel. As a champion of new music, he has programmed and premiered the works of several contemporary composers, and as an opera composer recently led acclaimed performances with the Boston Lyric Opera.
Turner was the director of choral activities at Phillips Exeter Academy from 2006 to 2012. From 2001 to 2010 he served as music director of the Concord Chorale and Chamber Orchestra. He has also served as assistant director of choral activities at the University of Rhode Island, as interim director of choral activities at Plymouth State University, and as music director of the Concord Chorus.
At a recent virtual annual meeting of the Newburyport Choral Society membership, Turner expressed his appreciation to the chorus and the board.
“I'm so excited to meet all of you, and hear your thoughts, get to work with you, get to know you beyond your music-making, but as individuals, and understand and get to embrace this community," he said.
While it is likely that the Choral Society will not be performing a winter concert, Turner is already planning a fall semester program for NCS singers. He views this semester as “an opportunity to enrich our knowledge and experiences beyond the notes on the page in exploring vocal pedagogy, the social and cultural context of works we will be performing in the future, and presentations from contemporary composers and other professionals,” according to the release.
“I look forward to exploring music-making with all of you,” he said, “and to working with everyone in this special community of Newburyport.”
For more on the web: www.newburyportchoralsociety.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.