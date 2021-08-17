Rybacki Award presented to Cambon

NEWBURYPORT — The Rear Admiral Richard I. Rybacki Award was recently presented to Coast Guard Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Axel Cambon.
Cambon, originally from France, joined the Coast Guard in October 2019 from his residence in Bradenton, Florida.
After attending recruit basic training in Cape May, New Jersey, Cambon was assigned to Coast Guard Station Merrimack River as a seaman. He rapidly attained certification as a boat crew member and boarding team member and attended BM A school in Yorktown, Virginia.
Returning to Station Merrimack River as a new petty officer, Cambon is training to become a coxswain on the 47-foot motor lifeboat.
In addition to his day-to-day duties, Cambon has volunteered more than 100 hours of service to the Custom House Maritime Museum, completing a variety of tasks that include splicing new exhibit partition lines and halyards for the museum’s national ensign, various painting and renovation projects, and instructing knot tying on the museum’s YouTube channel.
Outside of volunteering with the Custom House, Cambon has participated in numerous Coast Guard Color Guard details and, most recently, he represented the Coast Guard during the Boston Post Cane ceremony that recognized the oldest resident of Newbury.
Cambon described his experience upon moving to the U.S. from France as being so welcoming that he wanted to give back to this country. He was impressed with the Coast Guard’s mission of helping people and decided to join up. He became a U.S. citizen on May 17.
The Rybacki Award honors the memory of the admiral and his dedication to public and community service.
The Rybacki family established the award, which is presented annually to the crew member of Coast Guard Station Merrimack River who best exemplifies the spirit of respect, honor, and devotion to duty in service to the Coast Guard and the community.
