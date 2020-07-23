SALISBURY — Salisbury Beach remains a popular summer destination, even during the pandemic, but one resident is pointing out holes he believes he has found in the town’s attempt to deal with parking and overcrowding.
The town drafted a 10-point plan for reopening Salisbury Beach in June. The plan includes drive-up and takeout food service on the now-pedestrian Broadway Mall, extra trash barrels, enhanced cleaning at public restrooms, and improved communication from the town
Town Manager Neil Harrington said he has ordered that 212 of the roughly 600 parking spaces in the Hunt Memorial Parking Lot be off limits and that the back section be reserved for overnight resident parking only.
But Harrington has also authorized the use of 200-plus overflow parking spots behind a nearby athletic field.
"That is always used in the summer when the big lot fills up," he said. "But, the big lot fills up quicker now because there are 212 less spaces."
But the overflow parking, as well as summer visitors not adhering to social distancing guidelines, have become a concern for Salisbury Beach resident John Housianitis.
"I understand that we have always used that parking lot for the overflow," Housianitis said. "But, if you take away the 200 or so spots in one lot and then add what looks like 300 spots in the other, it kind of defeats the purpose. It was a very hot day, I understand. But we are trying to deal with a 100-year pandemic."
Harrington said the athletic field parking lot was not included in the 10-point plan, which he believes has been “going very well under the circumstances.”
“There are obviously things that the town cannot control,” Harrington said. "We can't control how many people want to come to the beach on a 98-degree day. People are not going to drive here from an hour or an hour and a half away and then turn around and leave when they can't find a parking space. That's just not human nature."
Housianitis said few people in the beach center were wearing protective face masks over the weekend.
The town has hired health monitors to remind people of social distancing guidelines in the beach area but that is not always a perfect situation, according to Harrington.
"There is a certain amount of people, mostly younger people, who don't pay attention to any of that," Harrington said. "They do whatever they want and this is happening on every beach in the United States of America. The concerns of the people that are complaining are legitimate. I don't doubt that for a minute, but there is no way humanly possible that the town can meet all of these concerns."
Housianitis said he would like to see the town put a mandatory protective face mask policy in place and to limit the number of available parking spots for nonresidents.
"If other towns can issue a mask mandating policy and other places such as Gloucester can issue a resident-only parking policy, then it seems to me that we can do that as well," he said. "What we are doing right now is haphazard."
Harrington said the town does not believe a mask mandate is necessary.
"There is no evidence that the current steps implemented by the town are not working," Harrington said. "Furthermore, there is no practical way to enforce a mandatory mask policy."
Harrington pointed out that Salisbury Beach is state property and the town has no jurisdiction there.
"The town can't enforce state guidelines on social distancing and the wearing or not wearing of a mask when people are on the beach," Harrington said. "We just can't do it. The rest of it is a mixed bag. If people don't feel safe in that environment, then they should refrain from going into the areas that they think are too crowded or where people are not following the rules. I am not discounting any of their concerns but the town does not have the staffing, nor the resources, to compel everyone to comply. That would be my advice."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
