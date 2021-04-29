WEST NEWBURY — Approval of a site plan review for a renovation proposal for the historic Sailors & Soldiers Memorial Hall, and the acceptance — again — of Cortland Lane as a town road were a couple of the items the Planning Board tackled at its meeting last week.
The board also marked the meeting as likely being the last one in which member Wendy Reed would participate.
Reed is running uncontested for a Select Board seat in the election May 3. Reed has said she would resign from all other municipal posts if elected.
“Definitely, we’ll miss your contributions on this board,” said member Brian Murphey.
“Our loss is the town’s gain,” added Chair Ray Cook.
A public hearing to consider a site plan review application for the Soldiers & Sailors building — also known as Carr Post or American Legion Hall — was opened March 16. Site improvements associated with the $1.85 million renovation include paving, landscaping, screening, walkway installation and lighting.
The Gothic Revival-style brick building at 363 Main St. was constructed as a Civil War memorial in 1900. The hall, listed on the National Registry of Historic Places since 2016, served as a local library for 12 years and for many subsequent years as a meeting space for military veterans and other community organizations.
Voters at a Special Town Meeting in 2019 approved $1.5 million in Community Preservation Act funding to restore the cherished town landmark. Additional money was previously approved to stabilize the aging building.
A citizen petition on the annual town warrant this spring — proposed by Walter Burmeister — calls for pausing any future spending of tax money on the building until a public use for the space is determined. An outdoor Town Meeting is slated for May 22 at the Community Bandstand and the adjacent playing fields.
The Planning Board reaffirmed a vote it took in 2006 to accept Cortland Lane as a public road. The original vote was never filed with the state, Cook said.
The Select Board needs an official request from Planning Board members to schedule a public hearing on the topic. Approval of the street is connected to a Town Meeting warrant request for $175,000 in Community Preservation Act funding for “fee simple acquisition of approximately 30 acres and acquisition of conservation restrictions on 21 acres off Coffin Street.”
The newly formed Save Our Wetlands LLC purchased 72 acres at 28 Coffin St in January for $810,000 after residents became worried that a Chapter 64A housing development on the land, proposed last year, would be too large for the neighborhood. The proposal was unsuccessful.
Once the deal was struck, Save Our Wetlands then reached out to town officials and the Essex County Greenbelt Association with a plan to protect 51 acres that included selling 30 acres to the association and town for conservation purposes.
The group also wants a 21-acre restriction for two parcels connected to the 30-acre plot, as well as public trail easements on land that would remain private.
But when town officials considered creating a few spots of unpaved parking at the end of Cortland Lane for public access to the trails for hikers and equestrians, they discovered the roadway’s approval was never recorded.
Select Board members recently questioned the appraisal amount provided by the association and whether a second appraisal is needed.
Murphey called it a formality that should have been done years ago. “We approved it previously and I think we should do it again,” he said.
Abutter Ken D’Amato said the move “seems like a rush job to get this through.”
Cook encouraged him and others with concerns to make them known at the public hearing or Town Meeting.
