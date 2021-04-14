NEWBURYPORT — A proposed ordinance, introduced before the City Council on Monday, would increase councilor salaries from $5,000 to $9,000 a year and the council president’s salary from $6,000 to $11,000 beginning in January.
Councilor at large Charles Tontar, who co-sponsored the proposal with council President Jared Eigerman, the Ward 2 councilor, included supporting documentation with three methods to estimate the proposed amount.
First, he used the Consumer Price Index to show how the value of the dollar has changed over time.
He also shared data — collected by the mayor’s chief of staff, Matt Coogan, during the fiscal 2020 budget discussion — to compare council salaries in 10 cities on the North Shore.
The average city councilor salary, taking nine North Shore cities other than Newburyport into account, was $12,214 in 2019. The average council president salary was $13,189.
His third method was what Tontar called the “council President (Tom) O’Brien principle.”
In 2014, O’Brien proposed an increase in council salaries, arguing that historically the councilor salaries had been proportional to the mayor’s salary before an absolute amount was set in 1995, according to Tontar.
The idea was that if the city has a mayor and council, the salaries should reflect that and the sum of the 11 councilor salaries should be equivalent to the mayor’s salary, Tontar explained.
Councilors voted 9-1 to refer the proposed ordinance to the Committee on Budget & Finance for further discussion.
Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid voted against referring the proposal to Budget & Finance. Eigerman was absent for the vote because of a work conflict, but submitted written consent for the discussion to take place without him.
Tontar noted that he did not provide an argument in favor of an increase, but rather sought to “share with the public and the council the quantitative analysis that the council president and I examined before constructing the ordinance.”
The council also voted 9-1 to approve a proposal, sponsored by Ward 3 Councilor Heather Shand, to amend Section VI-C of the zoning ordinance on the number of residential structures permitted on a lot.
Through the amendments, the Planning Board can grant a special permit to allow two single-family dwellings on a lot in a zoning district where a two-family dwelling is allowed — subject to conditions.
While receiving a special permit, the applicant would also need to make a financial contribution to the Affordable Housing Trust Fund of $20 per square foot of the additional second residential building on the lot, prior to obtaining a building permit.
The original amendment was $10 per square foot, but Ward 5 Councilor James McCauley thought the amount should be closer to $100 to assist the city in making more affordable housing available.
After further research and discussion with the Planning Board, McCauley, Shand and other councilors compromised on $20.
Zeid voted against approving the ordinance as a whole, citing concerns about carriage houses becoming single-family units that might draw short-term rentals. Eigerman was absent for the vote.
Also during the meeting, Michael Strauss, chair of the Newburyport Energy Advisory Committee, presented a community choice electricity aggregation plan.
If enacted, all residents and businesses could join a single buying group for electricity under an aggregation consultant, Colonial Power Group. There would be an opt-out program for those not interested.
The full presentation, as well as the language for the ordinances, can be found in the packet for Monday’s meeting at https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/city-council/events/291731.
