NEWBURYPORT – Dan Lipcan, the head librarian of Peabody Essex Museum’s Phillips Library, will be on “The Morning Show” on Thursday, Oct. 22 to discuss PEM’s recently opened exhibit, “Salem Witch Trials 1692,” which will run through April 4, 2021.
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Lipcan about the rarely-exhibited original Salem witch trial documents, through which the true story of this 300-year-old tragedy – which involved more than 400 people and led to the deaths of 25 innocent women, men and children -- can be learned directly from the voices of those involved.
Lipcan will explain how the exhibit debunks many theories about the Salem witch trials, “from poisoning by rotten bread to property disputes to an outbreak of encephalitis. Instead, the hysteria grew from a society threatened by nearby war and a malfunctioning judicial system in a setting rife with religious conflict and intolerance.”
Also scheduled to be on the show will be representatives from the Salem based nonprofit Voices Against Injustice, the organization which established the Salem Witch Trials Memorial. VAI’s mission is to ensure the lessons of the Witch Trials are never forgotten, as well as to celebrate today's champions of human rights by presenting the annual Salem Awards.
“The Morning Show” will broadcast Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and will stream live on PortMedia’s YouTube channel (visit www.NCMHub.org and click on YouTube). After broadcast, the show is available on the YouTube Playlist for “The Morning Show.”
The show also airs on WJOP (FM 96.3) on Thursday at 9 a.m., Friday at 8 a.m., the following Tuesday at 4 p.m. and Wednesday at 3 p.m., and is available on the Sound Cloud (click on the cloud icon at www.NCMHub.org).
