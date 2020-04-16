SALISBURY — The town will temporarily be able to spend more money than it takes in during the COVID-19 crisis, thanks to a unanimous vote by selectmen Monday night.
The town is operating on a $27.8 million budget approved at the spring Town Meeting last year.
Town Manager Neil Harrington told selectmen Monday night that Salisbury has spent roughly $25,000 in excess of its appropriation due to the novel coronavirus crisis.
Harrington cited a new state law that instructs the Department of Revenue to allow communities to spend more than they have taken in to fight the COVID-19 crisis.
“I would like the board to approve a request for an expenditure of up to $150,000 for additional costs that are not budgeted to deal with the coronavirus situation,” Harrington said. “These funds, if approved, can be spent without affecting the town’s free cash or its bottom-line budget and are subject to potential reimbursement from FEMA and/or the state.”
Harrington added that the town will have three years to pay back the money even if it is not reimbursed by the federal government or the state.
He said the additional $150,000 would most probably be spent on overtime costs for first responders.
“It is a good opportunity to create some flexibility for us in the situation where we are likely going to have to spend several thousands of dollars more just to be on the safe side to combat this virus,” Harrington said.
The town is also expected to benefit from a $50,000 state grant that would go toward COVID-19 expenses incurred by Amesbury and Salisbury’s joint Health Department.
“This is going to be shared by Salisbury and Amesbury,” said Amesbury Chief of Staff Paul Fahey.
Fahey said the first $25,000 payment was approved March 18. A second $25,000 payment was approved March 25.
“None of those funds have been expended yet,” Fahey said.
An order authorizing Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove to expend the grant money was given a first reading by the Amesbury City Council on Tuesday when it was referred to the Finance Committee.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.