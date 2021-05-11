SALISBURY — The Salisbury Art Stroll & Rail Trail Festival will be back next month but at a new location.
The festival will be presented by the town's planning office June 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with support from the Salisbury, Amesbury, Newbury, Newburyport, and West Newbury cultural councils.
While last year's event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 festival will take place near the rail trail at Partridge Brook Park behind Salisbury Elementary School, 100 Lafayette Road.
The annual Art Stroll is traditionally held in May on Old Eastern Marsh Rail Trail.
Planning Director Lisa Pearson said moving to Partridge Brook Park will give the Art Stroll more room to maneuver.
"We figured, if we had the park, we could spread people out better there," Pearson said. "So, we'll have a better opportunity of successfully holding the event if we have more space to move people around."
The free, family-friendly event will feature fine art and craft vendors displaying and selling their works, including paintings, photography, jewelry, pottery and textiles.
"We have plenty of parking down there," Pearson said. "I think it will be COVID-19 safe and successful at the same time."
Pearson added that the annual art stroll is a favorite of her department.
"We are very excited," she said. "We always try to promote art in the community and this is a way that we can give local crafters a platform to be able to present their works to the community. It is always nice to have that camaraderie down on the trail."
COVID guidelines are to be in place and enforced. The rain date is June 20.
Anyone with questions can contact the planning office at planningadmin@salisburyma.gov.
