Salisbury artist featured in Gloucester exhibit

GLOUCESTER — Salisbury artist and watercolor teacher William Duke’s work will be on display from Saturday through July 20 at the North Shore Art Association.
Duke’s art career spans more than 63 years, beginning at UCLA and the La Jola Art Institute on the West Coast and a professional career in advertising illustration.
After moving to the East Coast, he discovered his natural talent for teaching at the Art Institute of Boston and the Northampton School of Design. He later became senior creative illustrator for the research and development department at Hasbro Toys. He focuses now on freelancing and teaching the techniques of his favorite medium: watercolors.
For a number of years, Duke has been offering his classes to several North Shore Councils on Aging, providing watercolor painting instruction to anyone interested in expanding their painting skills.
First-timers to the medium as well as those with painting experience are all welcome. Many of his students will attend the show in Gloucester as guests of their local Councils on Aging.
