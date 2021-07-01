SALISBURY — Police visited almost a dozen bars and restaurants Sunday to make sure they were complying with liquor license requirements and there were no problems, according to Chief Thomas Fowler.
“We’ve not had any violations,” Fowler said.
Fowler said ever since selectmen took over all liquor licensing in 2019, rule enforcement has fallen on the Police Department.
The current round of compliance checks, which include making sure a manager is present and liquor licenses are displayed in the open, began Memorial Day weekend and will continue throughout the summer, Fowler added.
The checks were conducted by Sgt. Jeremy Kelley between 5:13 and 6:55 p.m. on Sunday, according to the police log,
The state created a liquor license commission for Salisbury in the late 1950s, but Town Meeting voters eliminated the commission in October 2017 and returned control over liquor licensing to selectmen in late 2019.
Among the establishments that passed all local liquor license requirements on Sunday were: The Deck, The Hungry Traveler, The Hideaway Pub, Seaglass, Uncle Eddie’s, The Carousel Lounge, Capri, The Salisbury Sports Pub and The Dolphin Bar & Grille.
In October, The Dolphin Grille was forced to close for roughly two weeks after the town temporarily suspended its food service permit. The suspension came after the town claimed the owner violated COVID-19 occupancy restrictions and allowed private card games to take place there in August.
