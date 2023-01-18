SALISBURY — Salisbury Youth Baseball and Softball registration has opened as the league hopes to turn around dwindling numbers and find more organizers.
Registration began Friday and will continue until Feb. 10, but Salisbury Youth Baseball and Softball President Patrick Whitney told The Daily News that a combination of travel leagues and other activities have led to an alarming trend.
“There is a huge decline in town-run sports such as this because there are just so many other things to do,” he said. Years ago, everyone played town sports but now it’s so diluted. All your athletes are spread out rather than on that one team, so it makes it very hard to put together a local program.”
Whitney said the problem has hit softball the hardest.
“We have our softball girls, which we have recently combined with the two other communities that are part of the Triton Regional School District, Rowley and Newbury, because our softball numbers are so low that we can’t put together a Salisbury team per se,” Whitney said.
For baseball, the teams are broken down by age, with a farm league for first- and second-graders, third- and fourth-graders moving on to Minors baseball, and fifth- and sixth-graders playing in Majors baseball. Whitney said that while the number issues have not yet affected the farm league significantly, it has been a struggle to put together a team for Minors and Majors.
“Last few years, we’ve only had one team, which is about anywhere between 14 and 16,” Whitney said. “We’re kind of in a weird spot because we would like to have a few more kids to make two teams. Whereas one team ideally would be around 12 kids so they can get more playing time and more at bats and things like that.”
Finding players has not been the only challenge, according to Whitney.
“Just trying to find people to coach, that’s always a challenge. There are a lot of people that want to help with the team, which is great, but to have someone that’s actually there to run the practice and to drive the team is always a challenge,” Whitney said.
Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Roketenetz said she has only seen Salisbury community participation grow overall, but explained why she thinks sports may be taking a hit.
“I think what you’re seeing is, you could attribute it to the availability of sports throughout the year. When we were kids, baseball was during baseball season or football was during football season. Now, sports like flag football or baseball or softball, a lot of those kids are playing those sports throughout the entire year,” Roketenetz said.
Roketenetz went on to say there are some positives about increased availability.
“In some sense that’s great because those kids can really hone in on something that they really love and perfect it. But in the same sense, it’s kind of a bummer because as Patrick mentioned, you start to see the decline in your town sports.”
Whitney said he took on this position a year ago with the hope of expanding the program. As a father of four, he said he values the lessons children take away from participating in sports at a young age.
“The social aspect I think is the biggest one. Getting out there with their friends, kids they don’t know, learning how to work together. Things along those lines where they’re kind of asked to go out there and step up to the challenge, whatever it may be. It could be something as being nervous stepping in front of the plate, overcoming that with people watching you, or being in the field and having to make a play,” Whitney said.
He added, “It teaches a lot of kids how to deal with adversity, how to deal with losing. Everyone knows how to win, but I think it’s also important how to handle a situation when you can’t win and what to do to make yourself better.”
All softball players in Grades 3 through 8 are to sign up through the Rowley Softball Website, and baseball players can be registered through tsha.bluesombrero.com/sysbl, or the Salisbury Youth Baseball and Softball Facebook page.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
