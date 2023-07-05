SALISBURY — The Salisbury Beach Betterment Association's annual meeting will be held Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Blue Ocean Music Hall at Salisbury Beach. Local and state officials will update the membership on recent activities particularly the work done to reopen beach access points 8, 9 and 10 along with long range beach nourishment plans.
Tickets for the upcoming scholarship committee Doo Wop Review fundraiser on Friday, Sept. 8 will also be available. Raffles and the election of SBBA Board of Directors will also take place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.