SALISBURY — World War II veteran Robert "Boots" Chouinard will receive a distinguished service award from the Salisbury Beach Betterment Association during its annual meeting at the Blue Ocean Event Center on Monday, July 11.
Chouinard was born in 1923 and recently returned from a trip to Europe, where he retraced his steps as a soldier. He has also been a frequent contributor to The Daily News.
SBBA members are also expected to hear from local elected and appointed officials about issues that impact Salisbury during the annual meeting at that begins at 7 p.m. A social hour will be held at 6 p.m.
Updates will also be given from the beautification, scholarship, membership and marketing committees. Members will see scholarships awarded to local high school seniors, as well.
SBBA President Bill Greilich will provide updates on the Salisbury Beach Resiliency Task Force, as well as the Merrimack River Beach Alliance.
All SBBA members are invited to attend Monday night's meeting and new members are welcome.
For more information on the SBBA, go to www.sbba.us.
