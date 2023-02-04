SALISBURY — As folks look to stick to their New Year’s resolutions to improve themselves, the state Department of Conservation and Recreation has started the year off with a commitment to improving campgrounds at Salisbury Beach State Reservation.
The property extends roughly four miles along the Atlantic Ocean from the Merrimack River to the New Hampshire border.
DCR operates and maintains Salisbury Beach State Reservation, which draws crowds for activities such as boating, camping, canoeing, kayaking, fishing, horseback riding, swimming and educational programs.
It is one of the state’s busiest tourism sites, with 484 campsites and up to 6,000 beachgoers a day during the summer, according to DCR officials. They said DCR is conducting a $4.7 million campground improvement project at Salisbury Beach.
The work includes replacing water mains with 8-inch PVC piping that will be looped to improve flow and all lateral pipe with 2-inch PVC pipe.
This will provide all campground roads with individual water service, reducing leaks, saving water and money, and reducing water main breaks, DCR officials said in a statement to The Daily News.
The project will also include new fire hydrant system blowoffs and efforts to increase handicapped accessibility.
This includes creating 50 accessible camping sites, accounting for nearly 10% of sites – more than the required 5%. The work would also walkways at three comfort stations and improve access to beach pathways at the campgrounds.
Repaving is also on the agenda. Nearly 12 acres of the campgrounds will be repaved, with the work including line striping, crosswalks and numbering campsites.
DCR will also remove several concrete tiedowns and two abandoned foundations as well as major trip hazard.
DCR officials said in their statement that similar improvement efforts have been successful.
“Past improvements to Salisbury Beach State Reservation have reduced operational impacts and improved the visitor experience,” they said, “including updating the sewer system and the electrical distribution system in the campground and replacing the 50-year-old comfort station at W Street in 2017 that improved accessibility and added showers and restroom space.”
DCR officials did not offer a timeline for completion of the improvements.
From Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day, Salisbury Beach State Reservation is open each day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. There is a vehicle entry fee of $14 for Massachusetts residents and $16 for out-of-state residents that is in effect from May 14 to Oct. 30.
Reservations for camping season will be accepted beginning Feb. 15 at 9 a.m. The reservation window is four months prior to the arrival date, and same-day reservations are offered, if available, until 2 p.m.
For more information, go to dcr.campinginfo@mass.gov.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
