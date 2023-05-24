SALISBURY — With promises made to have its carousel project completed by early spring, the Salisbury Beach Partnership broke its silence Monday and admitted additional work remains to be done.
The nonprofit organization launched the Campaign for the Historic Carousel in 2019 with the goal of raising $4.2 million to purchase a 1909 hand-carved Looff-Mangels carousel and build a year-round octagonal pavilion at 7 Broadway for its new home.
Officials last provided a timeline in November, claiming that the latest the pavilion would be open was in early spring – about March. But complications have arose.
They initially set out to bring the 1890s Looff-Mangels Broadway Flying Horses Carousel back to the beach center following its sale and removal in the 1970s, but it turned out that the carousel was no longer intact.
Salisbury Beach Carousel Director Amy Moore shared the latest on when they hope to open.
“We are shooting for June 21 with the summer solstice, but that will depend on the final state inspection,” she said.
On Monday, the organization announced that Todd Goings would join the project to oversee the final assembly of a new carousel pavilion as it prepares for the final state inspection. Goings is the owner and president of Carousel and Carvings in Ohio, which is the nation’s only in-house manufacturer and restoration company.
Salisbury Beach President Wayne Capolupo praised the work of Goings and his colleagues in a statement released by the partnership.
“When the carousel mechanical components arrived at the beach back in April, Todd Goings arrived shortly thereafter to oversee the reassembly of the antique machinery,” he said. “The work Todd and his colleagues do is incredibly detailed and specialized, and we are grateful to have found such a partner in realizing our community’s collective dream to have a genuine work of art and a historic treasure back at the beach.”
On top of the arrival of Goings on Monday, the pavilion also celebrated the grand opening of Newburyport Bank’s microbranch, which features an interactive teller machine. Newburyport Bank is the leading sponsor of the Salisbury Beach Partnership.
Among those who stopped by for the ATM’s first day was state Rep. Dawne Shand, D-Newburyport.
“Congratulations to Newburyport Bank and Salisbury Beach Partnership on the grand opening of a new branch at the beautiful Salisbury Beach Pavilion,” Shand said in a Twitter post.
Selectmen Chairman Chuck Takesian said he was able to get a firsthand look at the work that has been done while attending the Newburyport Bank grand opening with Town Manager Neil Harrington and fellow Selectman Donna Abdulla.
“The stable horses are up. The horses that go up and down are there, but they’re awaiting installation,” Takesian said.
He said he is very excited about the progress of the carousel pavilion.
“I think it’s going to be a great addition to the beach and the town,” Takesian said.
The Daily News reached out to the Salisbury Beach Partnership for further comment but did not hear back in time for this report.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
