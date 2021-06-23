Salisbury Beach Center is back, ready for cleanup

SALISBURY — The summer solstice has come and gone, and the Salisbury Beach Betterment Association is ready to bring the beach back with a good cleanup on Saturday.
"We're back," William Greilich said. "Everything is open, all of the businesses are open, and we have had some great weather so far. So we just want to keep the beach area as clear as possible and the surrounding area as well."
Beach area resident Jesse Maniero coordinated "End of the Season Beach Cleanin'" volunteer cleanup day late last summer and the Betterment Association has been keeping the spirit going.
Greilich, the association's president, said his nonprofit organization will host the beach cleanup Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon.
"We're kind of taking the lead from Jesse and this will be the second of our four monthly cleanups over the summer," Greilich said. "We had a cleanup in May and we will be doing them in June, July and August. We also hope to continue that into the future."
He said the May cleanup saw approximately 50 volunteers take part and he expects just as many – if not more – people this weekend.
"Our last cleanup was well-received and we had a lot of good participation," he said. "We're not really trying to clean up the beach itself. But we're focusing on the Beach Center area that sees a lot of debris and cigarette butts thrown around and things like that."
For the cleanup, a table will be set up near the music stage at the Broadway Mall.
"Everybody is welcome," Greilich said. "We will have trash bags and gloves for people to use. Then, they can go out and gather up all of the trash and bring it back and we will dispose of it."
This summer should be a return to form for Salisbury Beach, according to Greilich.
"Broadway was closed to vehicular traffic last year because of COVID," Greilich said. "That was a detriment to a lot of the businesses there. But the traffic is back and we will have chairs and tables set up right by the music stage. That will be much better than last year.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
