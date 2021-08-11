SALISBURY — Scott Brown, a former U.S. senator for Massachusetts and ambassador to New Zealand, will be among the guest speakers when the Salisbury Beach Citizens for Change holds its annual meeting Tuesday at the Blue Ocean Event Center.
Brown will be joined by state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen; state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester; state Rep. Lenny Mirra, R-Georgetown; town Police Chief Tom Fowler and Town Manager Neil Harrington.
Susan Asmus, senior vice president of regulatory affairs for the National Association of Home Builders, will discuss a new Federal Emergency Management Agency flood insurance program.
Recent and future dune restoration; state beach management plans; the Piscataqua River dredging project; the town's new beach restrooms and welcome center; new flood insurance guidelines; the short-term 11.7% rental tax; and an update on future paving of North End Boulevard will also be on the meeting agenda.
The Salisbury Beach Citizens for Change will offer its free raffle with approximately 40 prizes and gift certificates available.
The meeting will be from 6:30 to 8:45 p.m.
For more information, go to; www.sbcfc.org/?fbclid=IwAR3B5v7EV568_JOCN-SspPi1lQYPbJ9TYSla1hOwpux3lPFo7fsInZL5oZg.
