SALISBURY — The Salisbury Beach Betterment Association and Ground Swell Surf Cafe will sponsor a cleanup of Salisbury Beach on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Beach Center.
Gloves and trash bags will be provided to those assisting with the cleanup. The nonprofit Salisbury Beach Betterment Association strives to enhance and protect the quality of life at Salisbury Beach.
The organization comprises property owners, residents, visitors, businesses and everyone else who loves Salisbury Beach.
