SALISBURY — The Salisbury Community Blood Drive, sponsored by the Salisbury Beach Betterment Association in conjunction with the American Red Cross, takes place Thursday, Aug. 31, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront.
To schedule an appointment, call: 1-800-Red Cross (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter Salisbury. Streamline the donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete predonation reading and health history questions on the day of the appointment.
For more information on the Salisbury Beach Betterment Association, visit www.sbba.us.
