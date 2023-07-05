SALISBURY — The Salisbury Beach Partnership’s historic carousel pavilion got the green light to open only days before the town’s busiest week, drawing in thousands of patrons over the Fourth of July weekend.
Salisbury Beach Carousel Executive Director Amy Moore explained that they got the all-systems-go authorization just before the weekend bean.
“We had an inspection on Friday at noon and within an hour, we had signed documents and firm handshakes,” Moore said.
She said they have already provided rides for more than 2,000 people.
“We opened the doors at 5 and it was busy rain or shine,” Moore said.
The nonprofit organization launched the Campaign for the Historic Carousel in 2019 with the goal of raising $4.2 million to purchase a 1909 hand-carved Looff-Mangels carousel and build a year-round octagonal pavilion at 7 Broadway for its new home.
They initially set out to bring the 1890s Looff-Mangels Broadway Flying Horses Carousel back to the Beach Center following its sale and removal in the 1970s, but it turned out that the carousel was no longer intact.
Board of Selectmen Chairperson Ronalee Ray-Parrott spoke about how excited the town is to have the carousel open.
“We’re thrilled that the carousels are back in our town. It brings back lots of childhood memories for anyone who grew up in Salisbury. I grew up in Salisbury and I have lots of memories of the carousel that was down there in the ‘70s and ‘80s,” Ray-Parrott said.
“And with the event space,” Moore said, “it is a place for meetings, parties, celebrations, and that’s really what a year-round operation is going to do. Dare I say clubhouse. It’s a place that the community can gather and use as they see fit.”
She said being officially open brought a sigh of relief to all those involved.
“Within a half hour, all of the Salisbury Beach Partnership board members were at the pavilion and high-fiving. Just a very joyous acknowledgment of success that as a team that for almost 20 years has been trying to do,” Moore said.
She spoke about what it meant to the organization to be able to open right at the start of Fourth of July weekend.
“We could finally start earning some income to go against the operating costs, and that was a huge relief. We anticipated with the rain that maybe it would be not as busy as you’d normally hope for on a Fourth of July weekend, but the crowds were there,” Moore said.
She said they had a good mix of tourists and residents who came with “jaws dropping in awe at the spectacular building.”
“Until you get in and really see the building and look at a carousel that’s 114 years old and the museum quality of the building and how that building was designed specifically to protect and preserve a piece of history,” Moore said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
