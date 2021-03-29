Salisbury Beach homeowner ordered to restore dune

SALISBURY — The Conservation Commission ordered a new beach property owner to restore his property’s sand dune and vegetation – which were removed in violation of state law – by the end of May.
William L. Harvey III of Chelmsford bought a house on Salisbury Beach at 165 Atlantic Ave. for $340,000 on Nov. 10, according to town records.
On Feb. 26, the Conservation Commission issued an enforcement order to Harvey, noting the alteration of a coastal dune without approval, which is a violation of the state Wetlands Protection Act.
Harvey disturbed the property's vegetative cover, according to the order, which was amended March 11.
Photos in the order, taken in September, show beach grass and other vegetation surrounding the property. Photos taken in February, however, show no vegetation and the lawn appears to have been bulldozed or buried in sand.
Harvey, who is a lawyer in Chelmsford, declined to comment when reached by phone Friday and hung up on a reporter.
The commission held a public hearing on the amended enforcement order March 17. The commission voted unanimously to require Harvey to submit an "engineered plan to restore the dune to its pre-existing contours, volume, location and vegetation" by April 2.
Harvey must also provide a description of the activity that altered the dune, including where sand was taken or redeposited and the method of vegetation removal, by the end of the month.
The commission's enforcement also requires Harvey to provide a description of all exterior work performed within its jurisdiction.
"For example, work on the house, like replacing stairs, anything on the exterior that might impact the dune," commission member Jane Purinton said.
A wetlands scientist with experience in coastal dune restoration will need to create a dune restoration plan, including information about the source of sand. The commission also asked that only upland sand be used with a grain analysis submitted to show it is compatible with the current material.
A planting plan must be provided and an environmental monitor will be necessary to oversee the restoration work, which is to be reported to the commission.
"They shall make recommendations for corrective actions, if needed, if any of the plants start to die," Purinton said.
Reports will also need to be sent to the commission on a weekly basis during construction and after any significant coastal storm.
Annual monitoring reports will need to be submitted at the end and beginning of each growing season for the next three years.
"That means at least six reports," Purinton said.
Any plant mortality in excess of 5% will also need to be replaced in kind with substitutions approved by the commission and the restoration plan will need to be submitted to the state Natural Heritage & Endangered Species Program by certified mail by April 2.
The dune will need to be restored completely by May 7 and all plantings must be completed by May 23.
"A final report describing the work shall be submitted to the commission by May 31," Purinton said.
Conservation agent Adriane Marchand stated in an email that Harvey has been responsive to the commission and its enforcement order.
Marchand encourages residents to contact the commission before starting any projects that may alter coastal dunes or other natural resources.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.