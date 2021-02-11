SALISBURY — Salisbury Beach homeowners repairing damage from the recent nor’easter say they’re in a fight against the tides and desperately need help.
Jim Morrison, who has lived on Salisbury Beach for over five decades, said the nor’easter that ripped through the area Feb. 1-2 may have produced the worst winter storm damage he has seen.
“This is the worst that I have ever been hit,” Morrison said. “This was very bad as far as erosion goes. We have had waves come up and over but this one was strictly heavy erosion and, of course, the waves. They came in on the nor’easter, which was a slow mover. That was the worst part about it.”
Morrison and a few of his neighbors, including Eric Lamprey, have joined together over the past two years to build sand dunes to protect their property at a cost of about $5,000 a year.
Morrison made plans in December to replenish his sand but the February storm hit before the work could be done. The North End Boulevard resident said he lost at least five feet of protective sand in front of his home because of the storm.
“This exposed the entire foundation of my house and it broke up a sidewalk that goes down the front of the beach,” he said.
Lamprey has been living in a house just behind and to the right of Morrison’s home for the past 18 years. He said he lost a retaining wall during the storm, which also undermined a post under his deck.
“We have been having problems over and over again since about 2013,” Lamprey said. “We had a lot of water go between the houses during this last storm. That water then ran out, and onto, North End Boulevard. Things have been getting bad since 2018 but this has never happened before.”
North End Boulevard between public access ways 6 and 7 has always been a hot spot for beach erosion, according to Lamprey.
“We have worked with the town before. We have built dunes many times and have brought sand in. We have done everything over and over and over, but it has never come to this kind of a situation,” Lamprey said.
“The town has been really helpful. The problem is we just really don’t have a plan,” he said. “Also, whenever we get help from the town, then the town has to go to the state, then the state needs to go to the federal level. We are looking at probably 30 houses that this is now affecting.”
Lamprey said if his home and those of his neighbors are claimed by the ocean, then properties west of North End Boulevard would be the next in danger.
“This is going to happen again and this whole area is going to be in the same boat again if we don’t have a larger community plan,” Lamprey said. “There needs to be something that comes from the top and down to us, with a bit of local aid, instead of us continuously rebuilding this. We are fighting a fight that can’t be won.”
Town Manager Neil Harrington recently expressed his intention to get as much as possible for Salisbury Beach of the 200,000 to 300,000 cubic yards of sand planned to be dredged by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers from the Piscataqua River in Maine.
Morrison and Lamprey said that would be a good start.
“If they don’t do that, they are leaving us at the mercy of the ocean,” Morrison said.
Bill Greilich is the president of the Salisbury Beach Betterment Association, which has also been working to mitigate storm damage in the beach area.
Greilich said the association recently formed a resiliency task force that includes Harrington; two selectmen; state Rep. Jim Kelcourse, R-Amesbury; and state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen; as well as representatives from the state Department of Conservation and Recreation.
“We formed this task force to create a unified effort and put all of our resources together to work to deal with these issues together,” Greilich said. “There is a need for us all to do more together.”
Greilich said he recently offered his assistance to Morrison, who he would like to see attend the resiliency task force meeting next Friday.
“It would be good to work together,” Greilich said. “We have the same goals and priorities.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
