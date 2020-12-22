A week surfing in Hawaii quickly turned into a life-or-death venture for three Salisbury Beach State Reservation lifeguards last week.
Jack Bowers, Nate Hebert, Sebastian "Sea Bass" Schwarz and Cole Abdinoor spend their summers working as lifeguards at the Salisbury Beach State Reservation and they headed to Honolulu last week to visit their fellow local lifeguard Nick Sheehan.
Although Bowers, Hebert and Schwarz had a fun but exhausting day surfing big waves off the north shore of Oahu, Thursday, they said their day did not end as the sun was going down.
"The sunset had come and gone and we were just hanging around on the beach," Bowers said Monday. "That's when I heard some kid yell 'mom!' in the distance."
The next thing the young lifeguards knew, two parents were headed toward the shore break, pointing toward an 11- or- 12-year-old boy caught in a riptide past the breakers, about 50 yards out.
"We saw this little head, bobbing up and down," Hebert said. "We just took off. We didn't have any equipment but we just had to do it."
Bowers, Hebert and Schwarz quickly jumped into the water, dove under the waves and swam half a football field length to reach the boy who was in physical distress by the time they got to him.
"It turns out the kid comes from Ohio, so he wasn't exactly the best swimmer," Bowers said. "He was pretty much panicked."
"His name was Jamie," Hebert said. "He also told me he was 12 years old."
Relying instinctively on his training and experience, Hebert asked the boy what his favorite sports teams were, putting him relatively at ease. A nearby surfer soon paddled over and offered the lifeguards his board, onto which they hoisted the boy.
The trio began pushing the board carrying the boy back toward the shore when "a massive set of waves" came right at them, according to Bowers.
"We probably had to go under four waves and then we were in the dead crashing zone and this one – I don't know, 6 foot or 10 foot tall wave – came right on us," Bowers said. "We got destroyed."
"That wave was bigger than that," Hebert added. "The waves there are no joke."
"They come at you like a snow plow," Schwarz said.
Hebert said he got Jamie off the surfboard, which he then tossed aside as far as he could. The giant wave came crashing down and both Hebert and Schwarz made it to shore, but they didn't see Bowers or the boy.
"We all got destroyed by the wave," Bowers said. "Nate and Sebastian lost the kid, so it was just me and him. I was hugging him as tight as I could, barrel rolling. The next thing we knew, we were on the shore."
Although the waves had dissipated, the boy's parents were soon on top of the group, hugging and kissing their son.
"They were saying, 'oh thank you, thank you! We're from Ohio and he can't swim!'" Bowers said.
The boy and his parents thanked the lifeguards and then headed off, leaving Abdinoor and Sheehan to wonder why their friends were all wet
"Oh, we just had a rescue," Bowers told his friends before they all headed off for tacos.
Bowers lives in West Newbury, Hebert comes from Methuen and Schwarz hails from North Andover. All three have been involved in rescues before but said that last week's effort proved to be the most difficult, as well as the most rewarding, according to Schwarz.
"The water was really sketchy and there really was a life on the line," he said. "It felt like it was part of the job, even if we weren't on duty."
According to Hebert, the riptides pull harder in Hawaii that at Salisbury Beach but there was no hesitation by the group heading into the water last week.
"There was definitely a risk versus reward thing going on here," Hebert said. "I have this training and, if this kid dies right here in front of me, it's my responsibility. But really, it's not that big of a deal. This is something that we should be able to do. It is a good feeling though."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.